Facephi meeting dozens of potential UK face biometrics customers through accelerator

Spain-based Facephi is presenting its face biometrics to dozens of potential customers at a series of meetings the company has planned across three days in the UK cities of Leeds and London.

These meetings expected soon are part of Facephi’s efforts to expand its presence in the UK tech market as well as the broader Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, according to a company news post.

There are more than 25 business meetings in Facephi’s UK schedule since the start of this year, largely because of a mentoring program the company is undertaking for winning the Silver award during the 2022 edition of the Tech Rocketship Awards – an accelerator operated by the UK Department for International Trade (DIT) to support budding tech companies from Europe, Israel or Turkey with international growth ambitions.

Facephi says the mentoring program also entails meetings and sectoral events for contacting potential partners and customers, innovation centers and public bodies in the UK.

Enrico Montagnino, general manager of Facephi EMEA, says the program gives the company an opportunity to expand its engagement with the UK public sector.

Facephi’s EMEA subsidiary was launched last year, with an office in the UK. The company’s President and CEO Javier Mira at the time called the UK “a strategic country, a gateway to new markets from which we want to meet the needs of our customers and expand the use cases of our technology.”

Apart from optimizing the reach of the Facephi EMEA subsidiary in the UK, the company says it wants to take advantage of the UK’s leading posture in the European tech space to expand into other emerging areas of interest such as cryptocurrency, online gambling, and digitization of public administrations.

Facephi also recently hired a senior vice president of partner channels to boost global sales through its partner channel network.

New tech research partnership concluded

Late last month, Facephi also announced the signing of a partnership with the IE University (a private university in Spain) for the setting up of a research observatory dubbed ‘JOIN4IMPACT’ over an initial duration of three years, renewable yearly.

In an announcement, the company says the objective of the observatory is to create an atmosphere for social impact in Spain via the exchange of knowledge and research in the field of new technologies, their application and impact on society.

The project will be implemented through the IE Foundation and the INUIT Foundation.

The contribution of Facephi to the initiative will be in the form of business training, technological research, and the development of projects with a social impact.

Commenting on the idea, Mira says: “The observatory JOIN4IMPACT is a great step in our firm commitment to building bridges of knowledge between technology and society. Our goal is to promote sound understanding of the changes happening in technology, their positive impact on our society today and great potential with opportunities they will bring for building a better future.”

Article Topics

biometrics | face biometrics | FacePhi | research and development | Tech Rocketship Awards | UK