Sentry merges with X-Core to combines biometric smart card, manufacturing capabilities

Sentry Enterprises has merged with X-Core Technologies to combine the technologies for biometric smart card development and manufacturing held by each.

X-Core’s patented “Prelaminate Core Sheet” technology enables scaled manufacturing of complex and ultra-thin microelectronics with hot lamination, according to the announcement. Sentry sells biometric smart cards for crypto cold storage, physical access control, and converged identity access management.

The merged companies already had a close relationship, with Sentry investing an undisclosed amount in X-Core to become its largest shareholder late in 2021. That strategic investment was announced at the same time as Sentry’s $13 million series D funding round.

The X-Core brand will continue, and its offices in Westchester, Pennsylvania maintained, but the combined entity will do business under Sentry’s name.

“This merger will allow Sentry Enterprise to offer unrivaled capabilities and products to a global market,” comments Mark Cox, CEO of X-Core. “We made a strategic decision early on to partner with Sentry and together we plan to unveil solutions in the identity, payment, access control, and crypto markets that the world has never seen.”

Sentry’s biometric cards use fingerprint sensor modules from Fingerprint Cards and secure elements from Infineon.

“As a deep tech company, we have always recognized the need to be aggressive as a market disruptor,” says Mark Bennett, Sentry’s CEO. “The combination of our biometric hardware and software ecosystem, in conjunction with X-Core’s patented technology, will position Sentry as the leader in the rapidly growing trillion-dollar digital identity market with expertise in access control, Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI), crypto, payment, healthcare, and beyond.”

The terms of the merger were not disclosed.

