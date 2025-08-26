Marine Corps issues sole source notice for HID fingerprint biometric systems

The U.S. Marine Corps Regional Contracting Office at Quantico, Virginia, has issued a notice of intent to award a sole source contract to HID for a suite of biometric capture and management technology.

The procurement is being pursued under Federal Acquisition Regulation subpart 8.405-6(a)(1)(i)(B), which permits noncompetitive contracting when “only one source is capable of providing the supplies at the level of quality required because the supplies are unique or highly specialized.”

According to the notice, the requirement covers HID fingerprint scanners, cameras with flex mounts, electronic signature pads, FBI-certified double-sided printers with extra trays, custom universal cabinets, laptop stands, and HID’s LiveScan Management and Submission software.

The systems are intended to support the capture and maintenance of fingerprint biometric data at 47 previously procured stations across both domestic and overseas locations.

This is not a request for competitive quotes. However, the Marine Corps will consider capability statements or quotations submitted by other vendors by the September 2 deadline.

The Marine Corps’ notice reflects a broader Department of Defense (DOD) reliance on LiveScan biometric technologies across operational and administrative domains. Since the early 2000s, the Pentagon has steadily integrated fingerprint and multi-modal biometrics into force protection, detainee management, and adversary identification efforts.

A 2017 Government Accountability Office report found that DOD had made “significant progress in addressing long-term requirements for deployable biometric and forensic capabilities,” underscoring their role in screening individuals entering military environments and supporting intelligence and criminal justice objectives.

Oversight of biometric integration within DOD is coordinated through the Defense Forensics and Biometrics Agency (DFBA), which serves as the executive agent under DoD Directive 8521.01E. While operational use is distributed across the services, DFBA sets policy, standards, and system integration requirements to ensure interoperability across the defense enterprise and with partners such as the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI.

HID Global is a well-established supplier in this space, with its LiveScan systems offering FBI Appendix-F certified devices and software designed for secure, high-resolution fingerprint capture.

Although HID is not the only vendor of LiveScan technologies used by the Department of Defense, other firms such as IDEMIA have longstanding federal contracts, the Marine Corps has determined that HID’s systems are uniquely suited to maintain continuity across the 47 stations already equipped with its technology.

By pursuing this sole source acquisition, the Marine Corps seems to be signaling its commitment to sustaining compatibility and reliability in its biometric infrastructure while also signaling the strategic importance of LiveScan systems in defense operations.

