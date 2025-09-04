BSI launches certification scheme for UK DIATF

The British Standards Institution (BSI) has launched a certification program for the Gamma (0.4) version of UK’s Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF).

In June, the DIATF the Data (Use and Access) Act 2025 achieved Royal Assent, helping move the DIATF forward in its pilot phase into Gamma and toward full implementation, establishing a formal legal basis for the acceptance of digital verification. The Gamma version expands the framework to cover five distinct roles: Identity, Attribute, Orchestration, Holder and Component services.

A release from the organization says “BSI’s certification scheme service is now positioned to support organizations in demonstrating compliance with the latest version of UK DIATF requirements, helping to inspire trust and confidence in digital verification services.”

The key role of conformity assessment bodies (CABs) is a running theme in discussions about digital identity and trust. Whether it is biometric testing labs or organizations like the UK’s Age Check Certification Scheme, which helped engineer Australia’s Age Assurance Technology Trial (AATT), third-party attestations demonstrate that digital identity and attribute services meet high standards for security, privacy, and reliability. It’s why high-risk sectors like healthcare and financial services are rooted in compliance: because compliance establishes trust.

And, in the words of Carlos Pérez Ruiz, global head of digital trust product certification for BSI, “as digital verification services become increasingly vital across industries and government, trust will be critical to their successful adoption.”

“The formalization of the UK DIATF marks a turning point for the sector and sets a new benchmark for digital trust, and we’re proud to play a key role in shaping the UK’s digital future through our certification service to this.”

Per the BSI’s website, “certification to the Gamma version delivered independently by BSI is mandatory for providers supporting digital DBS checks and those seeking integration with GOV.UK services such as One Login.” It is also “strongly recommended for Right to Work and Right to Rent checks.”

The DIATF is on track to make the final shift from the pilot to the full 1.0 version, with an accompanying 1.0.0 accreditation scheme, by the end of the year. For now, the Department of Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) and the Office for Digital Identities and Attributes (OfDIA) are trying to manage certification until private-sector CABs can take over compliance testing. The BSI announcement will bring them one step closer to that handoff.

In a related story, the ACCS has filed a formal complaint with the continental oversight body for national conformity assessments, alleging that the DIATF “is not fit for accreditation” due to transparency issues with the certification scheme rules.

