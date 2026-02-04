FB pixel

Regula performing 300K identity verifications a month for Chile’s telcos

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Liveness Detection
Regula is boasting new figures from its collaboration with Chile’s telecommunications operators. The digital identity verification firm now processes more than 300,000 identity checks each month with a 96 percent customer conversion rate.​

Chile introduced new regulations in 2025, mandating stricter standards for verifying telecommunication customers who want to activate a phone line or a prepaid SIM card. To fulfill this obligation, Chilean IT company Agile Ingeniería y Consultoría integrated Regula’s Document Reader into its identity verification platform.

The result has been a significant reduction in fraud and SIM misuse, Regula says in a press release.

“Regula was brought in to specifically address the need to read and validate a range of identity documents that would have been very difficult for us to integrate on our own,” says Claudio Delgado, co-founder and product manager at Agile. “Today, this allows us to verify and onboard individuals from anywhere in the world who have an identity document, significantly expanding our reach.”

The solution checks documents by analyzing Machine-readable Zones (MRZs), barcodes, RFID chips, holograms, and optically variable elements, using liveness detection to confirm the document’s physical presence and authenticity.

Last month, Regula also launched a new feature for the Document Reader SDK, which will allow organizations to verify mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs) at scale. The company recently passed both Level 1 and Level 2 liveness assessments from iBeta.

