Ambitious biometrics projects need clear roles for success

Biometrics technology development has long been the fixed domain of experts, and while public bodies like NIST have played a key role, most of it in the private sector. For digital identity, the best division of roles in a complex ecosystem is not always so clear, as seen in the top stories of the week on Biometric Update. A new contract for GenKey and an ambitious plan in the UK illustrate the breadth of approaches available, while a UK startup finds opportunity among ongoing shifts in previously comfortable partnerships.

If we build it, they will adopt

The UK government is moving forward with plans to build its national digital ID and digital wallet in-house. The app will handle automated services from several departments, though not the NHS, but many other details about what it will do are pending the results of a public consultation on now.

The British public seems to prefer a government-supplied app, in part due to fears about “big tech,” according to qualitative research from Hippo Digital. What exactly people are being asked to trust is sufficiently murky as the consultation begins, however, to render practically any conclusions premature.

Sweden’s government-issued alternative to the popular BankID digital identity service is expected to launch by the end of this year. The coming e-ID will have the highest trust level under eIDAS, which BankID does not.

South African digital ID cards can now be obtained directly from banks, with the Department of Home Affairs announcing the move in an attempt to reduce queues at its offices. More than a dozen bank branches rolled out ID issuance kiosks as the phased rollout began this week.

GenKey will produce Comoros’ biometrics passports and ID cards, under a new contract, with the transition leading to a pause in ID issuance. Production will expand from one to three of the archipelago nation’s islands under the build-operate-transfer contract.

Spain’s AEPD has taken the position that Yoti violated GDPR rules around unlawful processing, calid consent and excessive data retention with its digital ID app, and levied a $1.1 million fine. The consent issue seems relatively easy to resolve by changing some default settings and design choices.

Europe’s security cameras and sensors are outdated and a sovereign alternative is needed, according to UK startup Augur. Now the company, which uses anonymized movement and behavior pattern analysis instead of facial recognition, has raised $15 million.

Two key biometrics considerations

Biometric data quality was a topic frequently returned to throughout MOSIP Connect 2026. It came up in discussions ranging from familiar challenges with cameras processing facial photos of people with dark skin to the launch of the openbq data analysis platform by Biometix, the importance of ensuring quality enrollment.

The quality of biometric presentation attack detection performance seems highly variable between different vendors, based on the Phase 3 results of the RIVR evaluation. MdTF found Paravision liveness highly effective, Idemia’s good, and the other 16 entrants are mostly glad they were anonymized.

Aging like a strong cheese

Age assurance continues to generate headlines around the world, introducing digital identity and biometrics concepts to consumers, in many cases for the first time.

U.S. Congress is advancing a pair of bills that could remake how American children use the internet. The KIDS Act being considered in the House includes extensive age verification requirements, while changes to COPPA 2.0 would mean more age verification and other responsibilities for tech companies.

Digital Arcadia Owner and Product Engineer Patrick Jeter explains in a Biometric Update guest post why the “age signal” now available at the OS level will not meet the demands of global regulators.

Online age checks took steps forward in Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia and the EU, one step back in the UK, while clarity is sought in California. The EU believes it is nearly ready, while more can be done according to the UK ICO and the Age Assurance Standards Summit’s draft communique.

NIST sets the standard

Nominee for the position of NIST Director Arvind Raman declined to commit to keeping public access to the agency’s facial recognition testing open in questioning by the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation. Senators from both parties agreed on the importance of NIST’s work in setting technical standards.

And NIST’s NCCoE has published a draft concept paper on how identity and access management frameworks should accommodate AI agents.

Authologic Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer Jarek Sygitowicz shared his take on EUDI Wallets and the “cold start” problem in an interview with Biometric Update.

In the penultimate episode of the season for The Trust Files, SafeGuarden’s David Crack presents his vision for community-based, user-controlled digital identity.

Please let us know if you come across any podcasts, thought leadership or other content you think we should share with the people in biometrics and the broader digital identity community in the comments below or through social media.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital ID | digital identity | identity management | week in review