Australian ID trial for young offenders looks to rebuild lives

Rehabilitating those who committed crime is an important feature of modern justice and it’s even more so for young offenders. A new trial in an Australian state is seeking to emphasize that process with a photo ID pilot.

The state of New South Wales in Australia is trialing an initiative to give young people leaving custody fewer barriers upon reentering society. The ID trial will provide eligible young people the opportunity to receive a NWS Photo Card or learner license before they are released from a Youth Justice Centre.

“When young people leave custody they can face obstacles that can prevent them from turning their lives around, including something as basic as not having a valid ID,” said Jihad Dib, minister for Digital Government and Youth Justice.

“Without an ID it’s harder to get a job, secure housing, enroll in education or access government services — and that’s a barrier we’re removing with this initiative.”

The initiative is a collaboration between Service NSW and Youth Justice NSW which will measure the trial’s impact to determine if it will be a longer-term project and whether other youth justice centers will be suitable for the initiative.

“By ensuring these young people have the necessary identification before release, we’re giving them a stronger foundation for a fresh start and improve their chances of rehabilitation,” added Dib.

Service NSW delivered on‑site support with mobile teams helping 16–21‑year‑olds at the Frank Baxter Youth Justice Centre in Kariong apply for photo cards and, where eligible, learner licences. More than 30 young people received assistance during the visit.

A separate pilot is also under way at the Youth Koori Court in Parramatta, where a Service NSW staff member is available on select sitting days to provide information and guidance on government services, including help with obtaining identification and setting up a MyServiceNSW account for digital transactions.

New South Wales is a rather pioneering state as it is also the first to offer a digital birth certificate for people aged 16–21. The new photo digital identity document will be made available statewide for that age cohort who were born in NSW and have a valid NSW photo card or driver license.

“The Digital Birth Certificate offers a secure and convenient way to access one of the most important identity documents, giving people greater control over personal information,” said Dib last week.

In February, NSW kicked off a pilot of a digital identity app. NSW residents were invited to participate in the test, with these trialists creating a NSW Digital ID by verifying their identity via selfie biometrics that are matched against an ID document, such as a driver’s license, passport or birth certificate.

Unlike myID, which is managed by the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) and used to access Australian Government services, the NSW Digital ID can be used to prove identity for NSW state services and will be accessible through the government services platform MyServiceNSW.

The digital ID will have limited functionality during the trial, but more services are expected to be added as the program progresses.

Article Topics

Australia | digital ID | government services | identity document | New South Wales (NSW)