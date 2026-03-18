Canadian parliament seeks to expand biometric background checks nationwide

Canada’s lower legislative branch is looking for a supplier to help extend its fingerprint biometrics capability for background checks across the country.

The House of Commons published an informal request for a quote on “Digital Fingerprinting and CPIC Verification Services” under a three-year contract. CPIC stands for “Canadian Police Information Center”

Thales DIS, Idemia Identity & Security Canada, CGI, BDO and Deloitte are among 12 organizations that have requested additional information on the request.

The Office of the Sergeant‑At‑Arms and Corporate Security (SAA‑CS) within the House of Commons already has a fingerprint biometrics system it uses to run background checks, but it only operates in the National Capital Region around Ottawa, Ontario.

To be eligible for the contract, the chosen supplier and its contractors have to be included on an online list of vendors certified by Canada’s federal police (RCMP) for “Criminal Record Checks.”

The contract includes supplying fingerprinting services across Canada, including remote areas, according to the tender documents. An online reservation system for appointments is required, and customer service support from 8am to 6pm on weekdays. Biometrics processing and responses must take 24 hours or less, and all data should remain in Canada. The supplier must also be able to review, submit and manage checks against the CPIC.

Fee payments for fingerprinting and CPIC verifications will be on a per transaction basis.

Candidates for accreditation will need to provide two ID documents issued by the Federal or a Provincial government, one of which must be a photo-ID.

Proposals are due by March 26.

Article Topics

background checks | biometric identification | Canada | fingerprint biometrics | identity verification | procurement | tender