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Learn how to strengthen security without biometric spoof or data breach risk

RealSense reveals how innovation is changing access control in Biometric Update webinar
| Chris Burt
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics News
Learn how to strengthen security without biometric spoof or data breach risk
 

The popularity of facial authentication as a way for organizations to secure and control access to restricted and sensitive areas is surging even as fears grow among security leaders and consumers about biometric spoofs and data breaches. RealSense will address how businesses can deploy trusted identity technology to strengthen their security and regulatory compliance without introducing vulnerabilities for attackers to target.

In an April 16 webinar on “Why Facial Authentication Is Ready for Secure Access Control at Scale” hosted by Biometric Update, RealSense will convene experts in biometrics and physical access control to explore how advances in computer vision AI, depth sensing and edge computing have impacted and changed considerations for physical security.

RealSense just launched the ID Pro last month at ISC West, and the company’s CMO Mike Nielsen told Biometric Update in an email it performs authentication 70 percent faster that its F450 facial recognition camera.

The RealSense ID Pro has also passed an iBeta Level 2 PAD-compliant liveness detection assessment.

Webinar attendees will learn how modern biometric access control systems protect against spoof attacks using active depth sensing with AI biometric liveness detection, as well as how privacy requirements are addressed by on-device authentication across gates, turnstiles, kiosks, ATMS and other edge environments.

Register today to attend the webinar for free and learn more about how facial authentication can transform physical access control.

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