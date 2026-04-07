Raonsecure tops 10m users in Japan

Raonsecure’s TouchEn OnePass has surpassed 10 million monthly active users (MAUs) in Japan. TouchEn OnePass has been adopted by financial institutions, fintech firms and educational organizations

The biometric platform launched in the Japanese market in 2020 with the cloud-based service supporting passwordless authentication using fingerprints, face, palm- and finger-vein biometrics. Its biometrics suppliers include Fujitsu Korea, Eternal, Mesa Coo and TrustKey.

Raonsecure signed a 3.57 billion Korean won (USD$2.33 million) supply agreement last year with Sumishin SBI Net Bank and its subsidiary Neobank Technologies, contributing to user growth.

The company said it took four years to reach its first five million users and less than two years to double that figure. TouchEn OnePass recently added an AI‑driven security layer designed to detect and block anomalous behavior in real time. The service was certified by the FIDO Alliance as a biometric authenticator in 2018.

Raonsecure plans to expand its digital trust infrastructure business, citing rising demand for identity verification and access control systems as agentic AI becomes more widely deployed.

Expansion into education sector

In South Korea, Raonsecure is extending its digital authentication infrastructure across the education sector.

The company signed an MoU with RS Edu Consulting to integrate digital identity and credential verification into the “Lifelong Career Data Management Platform,” which stores students’ career and admissions information. The partnership will initially target middle and high schools affiliated with the National Career and College Counseling Teachers Association, reports The Asia Business Daily.

Raonsecure will deploy its blockchain‑based OmniOne Digital ID platform, enabling students to manage identity data and information such as aptitude assessments and learning profiles under a unified digital identity.

OmniOne Digital ID underpins South Korea’s mobile ID issuance system and is already used on university campuses. The collaboration will extend the infrastructure to younger students and introduce digital certification of learning achievements via the OmniOne Badge system, which standardizes and verifies course completions and qualifications.

The companies also plan to support digital verification of private counselling qualifications, allowing holders to prove credentials through a single digital ID.

Developing identity systems for agentic AI

Raonsecure is also developing technology for managing the identity and authority of agentic AI systems. Its so-called Agentic AI Management (AAM) framework assigns unique, traceable IDs to AI agents and restricts their actions based on predefined permissions.

The system is designed to track and control AI activity when accessing corporate systems or external services. The company’s approach builds on its experience supplying national digital ID infrastructure, including mobile resident registration cards and mobile driver’s licences (mDLs).

South Korea’s Personal Information Protection Commission is reviewing risks associated with agentic AI such as privilege escalation, prompt injection and unintended retention of sensitive information.

Raonsecure last year signed MoUs with the Korea Artificial Intelligence Association and the Korea Digital Certification Association to develop a digital identity and credentialing system for AI talent certification.

The trilateral collaboration came as the South Korean government invests some 100 trillion won ($72.8bn) into its domestic AI industry as it aims to become one of the world’s top three AI powerhouses.

Article Topics

AI agents | digital ID | Japan | multimodal biometrics | passwordless authentication | Raonsecure