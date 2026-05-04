FB pixel

Idemia PS enables Californians to add mDLs, state ID to Samsung Wallet

State’s mobile driver’s license now supported in Samsung, Apple, Google wallets
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services
Idemia PS enables Californians to add mDLs, state ID to Samsung Wallet
 

Idemia Public Security North America has launched California mobile ID capability in Samsung Wallet. A release says the launch enables Californians to add their mobile driver’s license (mDL) or state ID to Samsung Wallet on supported Samsung Galaxy devices running Android 12 or higher.

California mobile ID is valid for biometric identity verification at TSA checkpoints at participating airports across the U.S., including LAX, SFO and SAN, as well as at participating businesses. However, for now, it must be housed in CA DMV Wallet for additional use cases, including community college enrollment and access to select government services, such as passwordless MyDMV login and applying for disabled parking permits.

For airport screening, acceptance of mobile ID in Samsung Wallet will be limited at first, but expand over time to cover more locations.

Per the release, users simply tap their device near a compatible reader or scan a QR code when prompted.

“Making California mobile ID available in Samsung Wallet gives residents greater choice and flexibility in how they access their identity credentials,” says Rob Gardner, CEO of Idemia Civil Identity. “Partnering with Samsung, Idemia is helping bring trusted digital identity to the platforms people rely on every day, while maintaining the highest standards of privacy and security.”

California’s mobile driver’s license is already available through the CA DMV Wallet, Apple Wallet and Google Wallet apps. According to the state Department of Motor Vehicles, as of the end of April 2026, more than 1.8 million mobile IDs are active. The pilot program is capped at 4.2 million participants.

Samsung Wallet has worked with DMVs across the U.S. to implement mDLs. This year, West Virginia came on board, joining Georgia, Arkansas, Iowa and Arizona.

Idemia Public Security, meanwhile, is set to be acquired by Amadeus IT SA, in a blockbuster biometrics deal worth 1.2  billion euros (approximately US$1.4 billion). Amadeus intends to integrate Idemia Public Security’s biometrics capabilities with airline, airport, border control and hotel IT systems, positioning digital identity as a foundational layer in automated end-to-end travel.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

CLR Labs wins ISO 17025 accreditation for biometrics testing across EU

Cabinet Louis Reynaud (CLR Labs) has been accredited for ISO/IEC 17025, the international standard for testing and calibration laboratories, in…

 

Leidos, Idemia PS advance checkpoint modernization with biometrics, CAT-2 systems

Leidos and Idemia Public Security have formed a strategic partnership to deploy biometric‑enabled eGates and integrated Credential Authentication Technology (CAT-2)…

 

OpenAI rolls out passkeys for ChatGPT, partners with Yubico

OpenAI has introduced new passwordless security settings for ChatGPT accounts, allowing users to opt for passkeys or physical security keys….

 

Google Wallet supports Aadhaar verifiable credentials in India

Google has added support for Aadhaar Verifiable Credentials in India, allowing users to store and present their digital Aadhaar ID…

 

India scales farmer ID system for payments with KPMG support

The India office of influential accounting firm KPMG has explained how it supported the advancement of the country’s Digital Agriculture…

 

Digital ID systems fail migrants due to policy gaps, Caribou finds

A new report by research organization Caribou has warned that digital ID systems around the world have continued to deepen…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events