Idemia PS enables Californians to add mDLs, state ID to Samsung Wallet

Idemia Public Security North America has launched California mobile ID capability in Samsung Wallet. A release says the launch enables Californians to add their mobile driver’s license (mDL) or state ID to Samsung Wallet on supported Samsung Galaxy devices running Android 12 or higher.

California mobile ID is valid for biometric identity verification at TSA checkpoints at participating airports across the U.S., including LAX, SFO and SAN, as well as at participating businesses. However, for now, it must be housed in CA DMV Wallet for additional use cases, including community college enrollment and access to select government services, such as passwordless MyDMV login and applying for disabled parking permits.

For airport screening, acceptance of mobile ID in Samsung Wallet will be limited at first, but expand over time to cover more locations.

Per the release, users simply tap their device near a compatible reader or scan a QR code when prompted.

“Making California mobile ID available in Samsung Wallet gives residents greater choice and flexibility in how they access their identity credentials,” says Rob Gardner, CEO of Idemia Civil Identity. “Partnering with Samsung, Idemia is helping bring trusted digital identity to the platforms people rely on every day, while maintaining the highest standards of privacy and security.”

California’s mobile driver’s license is already available through the CA DMV Wallet, Apple Wallet and Google Wallet apps. According to the state Department of Motor Vehicles, as of the end of April 2026, more than 1.8 million mobile IDs are active. The pilot program is capped at 4.2 million participants.

Samsung Wallet has worked with DMVs across the U.S. to implement mDLs. This year, West Virginia came on board, joining Georgia, Arkansas, Iowa and Arizona.

Idemia Public Security, meanwhile, is set to be acquired by Amadeus IT SA, in a blockbuster biometrics deal worth 1.2 billion euros (approximately US$1.4 billion). Amadeus intends to integrate Idemia Public Security’s biometrics capabilities with airline, airport, border control and hotel IT systems, positioning digital identity as a foundational layer in automated end-to-end travel.

Article Topics

California | digital ID | Idemia Public Security | mDL (mobile driver's license) | Samsung Wallet