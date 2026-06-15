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Armenia prepares to issue redesigned biometric passports this fall

New documents are a key step in Armenia's effort to align its identity system with EU requirements
| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services
Armenia prepares to issue redesigned biometric passports this fall
 

Armenia has announced that the design of biometric passports is ready, and their issuance is scheduled for the fall of 2026.

Armenian Interior Minister Arpine Sargsyan is expected to visit a Dutch factory soon, after which the country will start issuing new passports. The government also noted that it will soon share more information on where to obtain the new documents, Arka news agency reports.

“The process is planned to be implemented in two stages: first, we will commission offices of a new quality and standard, and then we will increase their number,” says Sargsyan.

The country initiated the transition to biometric ID cards and passports in August 2024. The government signed a private-public partnership (PPP) agreement with Haypass in April last year to implement the ID document system. Haypass is a consortium established in 2024 between Idemia Identity Security France and ACI Technology S.à.r.l. to develop the biometric ID infrastructure.

The planned system includes biometric ID cards designed by IN Groupe for foreigners, stateless individuals and permanent residents. IN Groupe acquired the Idemia Smart Identity division last year.

Armenia passed amendments to the law On Identity Documents in May, introducing a legislative framework that aligns Armenia’s documents with EU standards. The country is implementing biometric documents as part of the Visa Liberalization Action Plan with the EU that will introduce visa-free travel to the Schengen area.

The new regulation also makes ID cards mandatory for Armenian citizens aged 16 or older. All documents for foreigners, refugees and stateless persons will also become biometric.

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