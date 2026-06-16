Unico accuses Experian subsidiary of freeloading face biometrics verifications

Brazil-headquartered Unico alleges that a competitor has been surreptitiously using its face biometric software to benefit from its identity verification accuracy without paying.

Unico has filed criminal and civil lawsuits against Serasa Experian, the Brazil subsidiary of Experian, which it alleges has improperly accessed its authentication technology to use the results to compete for clients, reports Pipeline. Serasa denies all accusations.

The publication reports that Serasa Experian has been subject to a search and seizure operation in São Paulo. Unico alleges that Serasa Experian and its subsidiary ClearSale improperly accessed its facial authentication technology through an intermediary, Skill Tecnologia, in order to strengthen their own identity verification services with biometrics and compete for clients in the financial sector.

According to the accusation, Skill had a contract with Unico to use its biometric software exclusively for Banco do Brasil, a long‑standing Unico customer. Unico claims, however, that Skill was also routing verification requests from Serasa and ClearSale through the same channel, allowing them to use Unico’s technology to serve their own client portfolios.

Unico says it first became suspicious after noticing a sharp rise in authentication volume attributed to Banco do Brasil. When it contacted the bank, it was told that no such increase had occurred. Meanwhile, demand from other financial‑sector clients in Unico’s database began to fall. The initial assumption was that Serasa had finally managed to compete in a market where it had historically struggled, despite significant investment and acquisitions.

Clients reportedly told Unico that Serasa’s product quality had improved and that it was offering much lower prices, prompting them to test the rival service. Unico hired an independent expert to investigate, following conflicting reports.

As the inquiry progressed, the company obtained a search‑and‑seizure warrant for Skill. By cross‑checking data and statements, Unico says it confirmed that images from authentication operations involving other banks were being transmitted through a channel meant to be used solely for Banco do Brasil.

At least 1.4 million fraudulent transactions were reportedly unearthed by the investigation, with inquiries identified as irregular apparently derived from Serasa and ClearSale, according to the lawsuit, as reported by Pipeline. Banks including Inter, BTG and Itaú featured in the transactions but they had no knowledge or involvement in the irregularities. Unico claims these are only a sample of what it believes includes data queries from 22 million Brazilians.

Unico’s lawsuit alleges unfair competition, use of technology acquired via fraudulent means and improper exploitation of confidential information. Serasa Experian denies the allegations with the case being investigated under seal.

“The case is proceeding under seal and, therefore, [the company] has not yet had access to it to know exactly what it is about,” it said in a statement (translated from Brazilian Portuguese with Google Translate).

“The company reiterates that it operates in strict compliance with applicable legislation and will comment in due course during the proceedings, at which time it will clarify everything that is necessary.”

Originally a credit scoring company, Serasa was acquired by Experian in 2007, becoming the sole shareholder in 2012 and expanding into data technology. In 2022, Biometric Update reported on the increased use of digital ID and face biometrics via mobile devices in Brazil, based on research released by Serasa Experian.

Unico is Latin America’s largest digital identity network and is headquartered in São Paulo. The company’s identity verification transaction volumes grew 84 percent year-over-year in the first quarter of 2026, and is growing particularly fast in Mexico. Unico opened a new global headquarters in Menlo Park, California, in April as it pushes to expand beyond Latin America.

Article Topics

biometrics | Brazil | Experian | face biometrics | lawsuits | Serasa Experian | Unico