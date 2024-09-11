Data boom in automotive industry elicits lawsuits, prototypes, grousing

Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) strikes again, with a newly proposed class action lawsuit alleging that fleet management software producer Omnitracs, LLC has broken the law by failing to disclose to Illinois citizens that its in-vehicle cameras collect facial geometry scans, and that the company handed over biometrics to a third party in an acquisition deal.

A news release says the suit “looks to cover all Illinois residents who had their facial geometry scanned, captured, collected or otherwise obtained by Omnitrac, LLC in Illinois.”

Omniatric’s windshield-mounted cameras are supposedly intended to monitor driver behavior using AI, machine learning and computer vision, to detect signs of fatigue or erratic behavior. But they also collect and store biometrics in the form of facial geometry. BIPA considers this “sensitive biometric data,” which therefore cannot be collected without written consent and clear statements provided on what the data has been collected for and how long it will be stored.

Since Onmiatrics did not inform Illinois drivers that their faces were being scanned and stored, the logic goes, they should pay up. Furthermore, they have yet to answer whether any biometric data was transferred to global data intelligence firm Solera when it acquired Omniatriocs in mid-2021.

Onmiatrics has over 15,000 customers for its telematics products. Their so-called Critical Event Video hardware uses a two-camera system to record footage of the driver’s face, eyes and hands, which is equipped with “SmartSense” technology for increased AI capability and efficiency in data flow.

Big Brother in the driver’s seat with data-guzzling cars

With or without a law as strict (and potentially lucrative) as BIPA, regions around the world are coping with the increased surveillance technology of commercial vehicles – some not especially well.

“The open road is fast becoming a digital prison,” says an opinion piece from Sky News. “Data-harvesting technology is eroding the thrill of freedom, turning every mile into a transaction and every journey into a monitored, commodified experience.”

Author John Mac Ghlionn aims his ire at the Ford Motor Company, which he says is “pursuing a patent for technology that would turn vehicles into roving snitches.”

Whether they’re monitoring the speeds of other cars, snapping photos, or asking why you’re suddenly sweating so much, under Ford’s system cars will be like your own personal police interrogator, Mac Ghlionn says. “Your car, once a symbol of independence, could soon be ratting you out to the authorities and even your insurance company.”

His fears, it should be noted, have some grounding in fact. As data processing engines, cars output up to 25 gigabytes per hour – about eight times as much as a typical smartphone. Much of that travels through the cloud, leaving it vulnerable to breaches. Mac Ghlionn notes a “rather sobering report” from the Mozilla Foundation, which investigated 25 car brands and found “a host of abuses, including the excessive collection of personal data, the widespread sharing and selling of this data, the lack of control afforded to drivers over their information, and the dubious security practices across the board.”

Data collected veered way off the path of what you might automatically associate with car ownership. It ranges from interactions with the car itself to location data and – Mac Ghlionn says, aghast – your sex life. “Cars can dig into your search history, and let’s be honest, many people’s search histories aren’t exactly clean. In fact, they’re pretty filthy. That’s especially true in Australia.”

Indeed, “it’s hard to overstate how egregiously many well-known automakers misuse, exploit, and even outright abuse your data.” Most objectively alarming was the researchers’ inability to confirm if any of the car brands met basic security standards, such as encrypting personal information – meaning all that data is there for the taking. “It could lead to major problems like identity theft, unwarranted surveillance, and other forms of abuse.”

In case it is not clear how Mac Ghlionn feels about cars collecting biometrics and other personal data, here is a brief list of his final pronouncements:

“Data is the new oil, and for those looking to profit from it, any data is good data. Your car is no longer a safe place. Big Brother isn’t just watching from above – he’s now riding shotgun.”

Honda looks outward with SiLC long-distance LiDAR investment

A press release says SiLC Technologies Inc. has received an investment from Honda’s global open innovation program, Honda Xcelerator Ventures, to develop “next-generation FMCW LiDAR solutions for all types of mobility.”

“Honda is striving for zero traffic collision fatalities involving our motorcycles and automobiles globally by 2050,” says Manabu Ozawa, managing executive officer of the Honda Motor Company. “SiLC is the industry leader in the research and development of FMCW LiDAR, which is capable of detecting vehicles and various obstacles from long distances – and Honda has high expectations for its potential.”

With autonomous transportation on the automotive horizon, the industry is looking for ways to minimize congestion and reduce human traffic errors. Existing solutions are imperfect; the release gives the example of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), which “can fail to detect objects at longer distances in diverse environments.”

SiLC’s FMCW LiDAR overcomes typical challenges facing other LiDAR systems by detecting objects at distances of a kilometer or more with precise distance measurements. It also measures objects’ velocity to predict movement. The company’s branded Eyeonic Sensor and Vision System machine vision tools provide machines with “accurate, real-time perception in various sectors to enable the level of dexterity and hand-eye coordination needed for all tasks.”

“Our silicon photonics platform offers a powerful, low-cost, efficient and scalable FMCW LiDAR engine, which is essential for the high volumes required by the automotive industry,” says SiLC Technologies CEO Dr. Mehdi Asghari. “SiLC’s FMCW LiDAR solutions bring superior vision to machines to truly enable the next generation of AI-based automation and move us closer to a more intelligent, interconnected future.”

High school students win $750 to develop facial recognition prototype

You’ve heard of MADD, or Mothers against Drunk Driving. Now a group of students at Enloe High School in Raleigh are proposing BADD – biometrics against drunk driving.

A report from GrepBeat says the team of four has integrated facial recognition into its SoberRide prototype to create a “multi-module breathalyzer that combines facial recognition with an AI-powered sensor to accurately read a driver’s alcohol level.” The prototype was assembled using 3D-printed components, jumper wires, household materials and a camera purchased from Amazon.

According to the company’s CEO, Swayam Shah, “if the device detects alcohol, the vehicle won’t start.” Unlike in existing ignition interlock systems, SoberRide’s facial recognition component “ensures it is the driver of the car, and not a passenger or friend, who is being breathalyzed.” It also measures “redness,” pupil dilation and “other factors that can be signs of drunkenness or impairment.” AI provides age estimation and time analysis to calculate the likelihood that a driver is under the influence.

“After taking all those inputs,” says Shah, “SoberRide will best come to a decision: is this driver drunk or sober? Are they safe to drive, or are they not?”

The patent-pending device, which netted the founders $750 in third place-winnings at the TYE Global annual pitch competition for youth entrepreneurs, is set to retail for $104.99. An accompanying subscription-based app is in development.

Article Topics

automotive biometrics | biometric identifiers | Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) | data collection | data privacy | Ford Motor Company | Onmiatrics | SiLC Technologies