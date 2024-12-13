Keyless, Digidentity, Ping Identity announce new integration partnerships

While Keyless and Microblink join Microsoft and Google’s marketplaces, Digidentity finds its way to a UK government supplier list.

Keyless joins Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Passwordless authentication startup Keyless is now available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, allowing Azure cloud users to access its multi-factor facial biometrics authentication.

The UK-based company will integrate its product with Microsoft’s ecosystem including platforms such as Microsoft Azure Active Directory B2C and Microsoft Entra ID. The solution includes advanced passive liveness and authenticates users without storing biometric data, making compliance with data privacy regulations easier, according to the firm.

“This collaboration will also enhance the procurement experience for our prospects while helping them reduce their Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment,” says Andrea Carmignani, Keyless co-founder and CEO.

Keyless has previously integrated its zero-knowledge biometric technology with Entra ID.

This year, the company was also selected to join Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program, which provides access to AI tools, guidance and support to expand its market reach.

The firm has been busy with striking other partnerships, including with European SaaS platform WithLess, specializing in software subscription and renewal management, and credit card issuing fintech Zorrz.

Digidentity lands on UK govt supplier list

Identity verification firm Digidentity has been included in the UK government procurement platform for cloud-based services for the public sector.

As a supplier for the supplier on the Crown Commercial Service’s G-Cloud 14 Framework, the Dutch firm will be able to offer its identity verification solutions, Right-to-Work (RtW) and Right-to-Rent (RtR) checks, e-Seals and qualified electronic signatures (QES). The G-Cloud 14 Framework focuses on central government departments, public sector organizations and charities.

Digidentity is already working within the country’s public sector: The UK’s General Medical Council selected the digital ID vendor to create identity verification for doctors.

Vidos integrates with Ping Identity

Decentralized identity company Vidos is integrating Ping Identity’s no-code platform for managing decentralized identities and credentials, PingOne DaVinci. The product makes it easier to manage decentralized identities and verifiable credentials, simplifies interoperability across systems, enhances digital ID verification, and supports wallet-based credentials.

Dublin-headquartered Vidos develops infrastructure for scalable for digital ID verification. The company is joining a growing network of technology partners developing integrations with DaVinci through the Ping Identity Global Technology Partner Program, the two firms say in a release.

Microblink now available on Google Marketplace

AI vision developer Microblink is making its identity document verification products available on the Google Cloud Marketplace.

The new partnership means that businesses will be able to add the New York-based company’s document-checking software BlinkID and BlinkID Verify to their existing systems on Google Cloud.

BlinkID extracts information from over 2,500 types of IDs around the world while BlinkID Verify can confirm the authenticity of IDs with more thorough checks and live detection. The tools are used in industries such as finance, banking, cryptocurrency, insurance, and travel.

Article Topics

biometrics | Digidentity | digital identity | distribution | Keyless | Microblink | Ping Identity