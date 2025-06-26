FB pixel

Next Biometrics unveils new, larger fingerprint sensor

| Ayang Macdonald
Next Biometrics has announced the launch of its Next Granite Sensor in response to increasing market demand.

In the June 25 announcement, the company says the new FAP 30 sensor comes to add to its existing Basalt FAP 20 series of products.

The company says it has received a lot of interest in the product from potential customers since showcasing it at the MOSIP Connect 2025 event in the Philippines in March.

The new sensor type, which can be deployed for many high-end use cases including national ID systems, elections, and banking services, comes with a larger surface area to ensure enhanced accuracy, resolution and security.

The sensor can also be deployed for border control and healthcare projects. Next explains that it minimizes sensor thickness and optimizes image resolution and energy consumption, simplifying integration with devices like readers, tablets, terminals and more.

This, it says, enables portability of identification devices and exceptional performance in varying light and environmental conditions.

“We are seeing growing demand for FAP 30 solutions globally,” said Next Biometrics CPO Marcus Lauren. “Governments and organizations in Africa, South America the United States and beyond are releasing tenders that specify FAP 30 biometric sensors for high-security use cases. The Next Granite sensor’s increased surface area, combined with our proven Active Thermal technology, brings the accuracy, sensitivity, security and convenience needed to manage strong authentication and identification at scale.”

Next’s Active Thermal technologies have earned certifications from Aadhaar, FBI-PIV, MOSIP and NIBSS.

The company mentions that it has sold more than 10 million sensors in the past quarter century, with orders coming from several countries, namely Bangladesh, China, Ghana, India, Malaysia, Pakistan, the United States and Vietnam.

Fingerprint biometric devices from Next meet Aadhaar’s L1 certification for authentication devices. The company has banked on this certification to win many orders and make strong market inroads in India.

In May, Next announced a deal with an India-based customer ACPL for the supply of advanced fingerprint sensors to be used for Aadhaar-related identity verification and digital payment purposes.

Early this month, the company also announced the launch of the L1 Slim fingerprint sensor which is MOSIP-compliant.

