Xperix launches ultra-portable biometric fingerprint scanner RealScan SG10

Xperix has launched the RealScan SG10, which it says is the world’s most compact FBI Appendix F certified optical fingerprint biometric scanner. Standing at 80mm tall, the RealScan SG10 combines a full-sized image sensor with a minimal optical prism.

The device is intended for identity-capture processes across border control, voter registration and verification, biometric passport issuance, and other security-driven applications. John Lee, managing director at Xperix, claims the RealScan SG10 “represents a significant breakthrough in biometric engineering.”

“We’ve removed the traditional trade-off between optical prism size and image sensor, providing organizations with unprecedented flexibility in how and where they implement a secure identity solution,” Lee says.

The RealScan SG10 made its debut at the ID4Africa 2025 Annual General Meeting in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where attendees saw live demonstrations of the FAP60 scanner, which incorporates USB 3.2 Gen 1 for speedier data transfer.

Portability is at the heart of the RealScan SG10’s design, making it suitable for remote or temporary enrollment stations. It’s designed for plug-and-play functionality to reduce the need for specialized technical support.

With an IP65-rated enclosure, the scanner withstands dust and moisture and rough handling. The RealScan SG10 builds on the reliability of its predecessor, the widely-adopted RealScan-G10 FAP 60 scanner. Xperix completed a MOSIP compliance evaluation for the RealScan-G10 in 2021.

Xperix has practice in border control as its RealPass-N biometric passport reader was chosen by Akiyama in Brazil’s border control system.

One of Xperix’s best-selling products is the BioMini Slim 2, a biometric fingerprint scanner. The product includes an embedded liveness detection algorithm, which is confirmed for compliance to the ISO/IEC 30107-3 presentation attack detection standard in Level 1 and 2 tests by BixeLab. The scanner can work with all WebAuthn/FIDO2 supported IAMs and platforms, such as Microsoft, Okta, Ping Identity and Duo Security.

