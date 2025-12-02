Idemia PS, Matarat Holding drive biometric-powered airport transformation in KSA

Idemia Public Security has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Matarat Holding, the operator and developer of 27 airports across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

The agreement, formalized at the Dubai Airshow, intends to pursue operational excellence, enhanced passenger experience and digital transformation to place the Kingdom as a leading aviation hub.

The partnership is aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, reflecting Matarat Holding’s push for innovation and smart airport solutions. Idemia Public Security will provide its biometric technologies to ramp up efficiency and traveler satisfaction in the Kingdom’s airports.

“Partnering with Matarat Holding marks a pivotal step in advancing digital transformation and creating a future of seamless passenger journeys across Saudi Arabia, and we’re proud to be part of that evolution,” says Tim Ferris, Global Head of Travel and Transport at Idemia Public Security.

Under the agreement, the two organizations will collaborate across several key areas. They will explore how to implement advanced biometric and digital identity solutions for frictionless passenger processing.

Second, they will work together on airport digital transformation initiatives designed to boost efficiency, security and the overall traveler experience. Third, Idemia will provide technical expertise and consultation in identity verification, biometrics and smart travel solutions.

Finally, the partnership will extend to the technical development of Matarat’s electronic platforms, supporting the modernization and integration of aviation infrastructure across the Kingdom.

The MoU between Idemia and Saudi Arabia’s airports operator comes as a similar collaboration was announced. SITA and Abu Dhabi Airports (ADA) signed an MoU to explore the co-development of the Intelligent Total Airport Management Platform. Similarly, the platform seeks to deliver smarter and more seamless experiences, pushing the airport ecosystem toward digitalization.

The Intelligent Total Airport Management (iTAM) looks to funnel real-time data, insights and operational decisions in an AI-driven platform. The MoU will see SITA and ADA exploring how to integrate information from airlines, ground handlers, ATC, government agencies and airport systems via a shared operational data platform.

In a sign of Saudi Arabia’s strategy for travel and tourism, Matarat Holding has also engaged consultancy services for airport development across the country. An Airports Masterplan Framework outlines future growth and investment, including two major hubs — Riyadh Airport and Jeddah Airport — as well as five airports for international tourism and travel, with it covering 25 airports in total, reports Passenger Terminal Today.

The Middle East is a hub of digitalization and biometric activity. Jordan has activated 1.8 million digital IDs through its Sanad app, a platform integrated with IrisGuard biometrics. The KSA has sought to grow its tourism industry, while in Dubai, Emirates Airlines has installed more than 200 cameras as part of a facial recognition system. Dubai International Airport (DXB) is among the world’s busiest and will expand its capacity while integrating more biometrics to enhance passenger journeys. Qatar’s Hamad International Airport, which features Iris ID, vies with Singapore’s Changi as the world’s best.

