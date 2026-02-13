Mitek enhances unassisted video verification to meet deepfake challenge

Mitek Systems has announced enhancements to its digital onboarding capabilities for the Spanish market, in compliance with Sepblac, Spain’s financial intelligence authority. A release says the move will strengthen Mitek’s unassisted video verification onboarding software for the age of AI-assisted identity fraud and deepfake media.

Mitek says the advent of generative AI has disrupted the threat landscape, with fraud shifting beyond document-based attacks to include “screen replays, digital manipulation, synthetic identities and deepfake-enabled impersonation.” Data from the Asociación española de empresas contra el Fraude (ACCEF) shows that identity fraud remains the leading cause of corporate fraud losses.

“The threat landscape has fundamentally changed, and verification systems must evolve at the same speed,” says Marc Sabadí, innovation lead and sales manager at Mitek Systems. While unassisted video verification is a long-standing regulatory requirement for financial institutions in Spain, the wide availability of tools to create or leverage synthetic and deepfake media means legacy systems have critical vulnerabilities, especially in onboarding.

“We’re enhancing unassisted video verification for one reason: to give institutions stronger protection while keeping onboarding compliant for our customers and the experience fast and seamless for legitimate customers,” Sabadí says.

Mitek’s enhanced product promises deepfake detection for AI-generated facial manipulation and face morphs, digital manipulation and screen-replay analysis, injection attack protection, and face gallery analysis for repeated or coordinated attacks. The company says it intends to keep investing in adaptive, intelligence‑driven verification with solutions that protect security, compliance and conversion.

Mitek recently raised its outlook after a strong first fiscal quarter of 2026, driven by 30 percent growth in revenue from fraud prevention and digital identity verification.

