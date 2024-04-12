Veriff, iProov, Nice, Precise Biometrics announce new hires

After a hiring spree in February, global identity verification companies continue to welcome new executives and board members.

Veriff names new COO

Veriff has named Jeffrey Guy as its new President and Chief Operating Officer. Guy is joining the Estonia-based company after serving as COO at cloud computing platform DigitalOcean and holding various leadership roles at satellite and earth observation company DigitalGlobe and GPS technology firm.

The identity verification firm has recently made two new promotions intending to boost its anti-fraud products as fraud incidents have risen 20 percent in 2023, according to its own figures.

iProov gets new product leader

New appointments are also being named at iProov. The face verification company has named Peter James as Chief Product Officer, leading product strategy and ensuring they meet market demands.

James is joining the firm from Digimarc and will bring two decades of experience in product leadership, B2B and B2C businesses. His previous roles include Experian and Openbet.

UK-based iProov has also named a new VP of global partnerships and alliances.

Nice nabs new executive to manage its products

Senthoor Navaratnam is becoming cloud and enterprise software maker Nice’s Chief Product Officer for North America.

The executive will be in charge of managing the company’s product portfolio in residential, commercial, and industrial applications. To achieve this, he will be relying on his experience at companies such as Hubbell, Schneider Electric, and General Electric.

Strata’s expands role for its head of standards

Identity orchestration firm Strata Identity has a new role for its Head of Standards Gerry Gebel.

As the company’s new Vice President of Product and Standards, Gebel will take over the company’s product management team while continuing its work on advancing standards in interoperability, identity resilience, identity analytics, MFA, passwordless and more.

Gebel joined Strata in 2021 after working in companies such as Axiomatics, identity-focused research firm Burton Group and JPMorgan Chase Bank.

Precise Biometrics boosts business development

Precise Biometrics has named a new executive focused on driving sales growth and expanding market presence in the central and western US. Patrick Conley was named Senior Account Executive at the company and will be in charge of growing new relationships with customers.

During the past fiscal year, the firm focused on transitioning to new markets and verticals, particularly its YOUNiQ biometric access control software. According to its new financial results, the company has recorded a 17.5 percent drop in revenues in 2023.

Entersekt gets new board member

South African financial authentication company Entersekt has received a new member of its board of directors Tim Sherwin, named by its investor Accel-KKR, a technology-focused private equity firm.

Sherwin is the former CEO and co-founder of digital transactions authentication firm Cardinal Commerce, which was acquired by Visa in 2016. The appointment follows Entersekt’s acquisition of Modirum 3-D Secure Solutions in December 2023.

Entersekt provides fraud prevention and payment security solutions, securing over 2.5 billion transactions per year, according to the company. It received its investment from Accel-KKR in 2021.

European VC firm names former Idemia exec as partner

Kelly Richdale, founder of biometrics company A4Vision and former Idemia executive, has been named as a venture partner to European technology investor Amadeus Capital Partners.

Richdale will advise Amadeus on investments relying on her expertise in cyber and quantum security, blockchain, identity management and AI. Her multiple roles include senior advisor to Alphabet spin-out SandboxAQ and a quantum fellow at the World Economic Forum.

SIA names new honorary member

The Security Industry Association (SIA) has named security industry veteran Bill Bozeman as its honorary member, one of six individuals who have received this honor.

Bozeman is the founder of Bozeman Strategic Solutions advising integrators and manufacturers in the electronic security industry. Before this, he served as president and CEO of PSA Network, the world’s largest system integrator consortium.

SIA has also recently named a new industry affairs manager and welcomed a new member of its Executive Advisory Board Bill Brennan.

Article Topics

appointments | biometrics | Entersekt | iProov | NICE | Precise Biometrics | Security Industry Association (SIA) | Strata Identity | Veriff