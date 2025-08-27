New hire for Veridas to build on face access success in Brazil, Southern Cone

Veridas is reinforcing its commitment to Brazil and the Southern Cone with the appointment of Anders Hartington as Regional Director, according to a release from the Spain-headquartered company.

Veridas is not new to the region; it provides face biometrics for stadiums, including Argentina’s 85,000-seat Mâs Monumental, and has deployed biometrics for the ANFP, Chile’s governing football authority. But says it is “stepping up its regional presence” by “supporting key players across banking, telcos, and major sporting events.” Fresh leadership and “a sharper commercial focus” aim to establish it as a power player in the huge, maturing market that includes Brazil and the “cone” of Chile, Argentina and Uruguay.

“It’s incredibly motivating to lead Veridas’ growth in Brazil and the Southern Cone – a region bursting with energy and innovation,” says Anders Hartington. “My initial goal is clear: build on our unmatched success in stadium face-access to open new opportunities in fintech, payments, and beyond.”

Per the announcement, Hartington has led go-to-market strategies across Latin America, EMEA and the UK. He served as product director for Certibio, a biometric identity proofing and authentication service owned by Certisign, the largest provider of digital certificates in Brazil. But he believes Veridas is at the top of the heap for biometrics and identity verification.

“After 20 years in this industry, I’ve seen what works, and Veridas sets the bar,” he says. “Our platform doesn’t just verify identities – it enables businesses to move faster, stay safer, and deliver better digital experiences.

CEO of Veridas Eduardo Azanza emphasizes that the activity in Brazil is building on existing strengths, including digital onboarding integrations for leading global banks like BBVA and Scotiabank.

“Brazil and the Southern Cone are no longer emerging markets – they’re markets in motion,” Azanza says. “Anders brings the vision and operational strength to scale what we’ve already built. With major clients already trusting Veridas across the region, we’re not starting from scratch – we’re building from momentum.”

Veridas’ identity verification platform, which spans facial and voice biometrics, document verification and passkey-based access, is now available on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace. The release significantly expands the reach of its IDV products, and Azanza says it marks a “new era” for Veridas.

“Live since 2017, our IDV platform already protects more than 300 clients in 25 countries against advanced fraud such as deepfakes and injection attacks, with 100 percent proprietary technology, global coverage and international compliance,” he says. “Now, with AWS Marketplace, any company, anywhere in the world, can activate the most powerful anti-fraud technology on the market in seconds.”

