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Thales subsidiary to provide ABIS for Sweden’s migrant biometrics checks

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Government Services
Thales subsidiary to provide ABIS for Sweden’s migrant biometrics checks
 

Sweden’s Migration Agency (Migrationsverket) has signed a 30 million Swedish kronor ($3.2 million) contract with Thales subsidiary AB Svenska Pass for the implementation of an Automated Biometric Identification System and subsequent support functions.

The Swedish Migration Board will use the ABIS in its issuance and verification of residence permit cards, which include the bearer’s face and fingerprint biometrics.

Under the contract, AB Svenska Pass is responsible for an on-premises deployment of the ABIS at a Migrationsverket facility, as well as support during Swedish office hours and software upgrades. When the RFI for the project was issued last year, the authority said the register includes biometric data from various immigration applicants, including asylum seekers, holding 3 million fingerprint records and 7 million facial images.

The contract’s estimated term began earlier this year, and runs until the beginning of 2034.

Previously, Migrationsverket has used a police ABIS.

Thales acquired AB Svenska Pass when it acquired Gemalto AB back in 2019 and integrated the company and its subsidiaries with its Digital Identity and Security division. The Swedish ID provider also holds the contract for Sweden’s biometric passports and national ID cards.

Sweden’s government had budgeted up to SEK 40 million (approximately US$4.2 million) for the project before evaluating bids.

Other bidders for the contract include major European biometrics firms Idemia Public Security, Dermalog, Neurotechnology and Sopra Steria.

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